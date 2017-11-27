November 27, 2017

AL FRANKEN: I CAN’T SAY THAT MY HAND HASN’T BEEN ON ANY ASSES. “If he accuses the women of lying he’s essentially deploying the ‘nuts and sluts’ defense to misconduct, a cardinal sin of the #MeToo moment. He’s trapped so he’s forced to resort to some inane third possibility in which his hand accidentally made contact with women’s asses, possibly due to him being jostled by a third party out of frame, and all three women misinterpreted incidental contact as him having his hand ‘wrapped tightly around my butt cheek.’ An actual quote from the clip below: ‘I take thousands and thousands of pictures, sometimes in crowded and chaotic situations.’ That’s as feeble and unconvincing a defense as Anthony Weiner ever offered but this is the progressive needle Franken is forced to thread. Admitting wrongdoing is a nonstarter, blaming the women is a nonstarter, ergo it must have been an innocent mistake.”