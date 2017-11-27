November 27, 2017

SHE PUT HERSELF THERE: Conyers allegations put Pelosi in tight spot.

In an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Pelosi seemed to underscore the cautious approach by taking pains to praise Conyers’ record and call for “due process,” even as she said she believed “he will do the right thing.” She also referred to Conyers as an “icon” for his lengthy service and work “to protect women.”

That’s rich, especially since Conyers himself seems to have sold out Pelosi by quitting his Judiciary Committee post after her overly kind words on Sunday morning.