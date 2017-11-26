November 26, 2017

CUE THE LEFT’S SEETHING AND GNASHING OF TEETH IN 3…2…1…: Time Inc. Is Said to Near Sale in Deal Backed by Koch Brothers.

Time Inc. is nearing an agreement to sell itself to the Meredith Corporation in a deal backed by Charles G. and David H. Koch, the billionaire brothers known for using their wealth and political connections to advance conservative causes.

Huh – the two New York Timespeople assigned to this piece and their layers and layers of fact checkers spelled “libertarian” wrong:

Wikipedia shows Koch Family Foundations supporting causes like: CATO Institute Reason Foundation cancer research ballet (because seriously: F***. THAT. SHIT.) … If there’s one thing I know about billionaires, it’s that they only care about money. Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and George Soros. They aren’t fooling me. Bill Gates isn’t fooling me with his vaccination campaign in Africa. He’s just trying to make African children live longer so they will buy more copies of Windows. Wow. Not even trying to hide it. Now, I don’t know why the KOCH brothers want gay people to have the right to marry. Everybody knows marriage is for a man and a woman. Even Obama said that. Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve amirite? I haven’t figured out the angle. Maybe it’s like this: legalize drugs legalize gay marriage sell drugs and oil to gays ???? PROFIT$$$ I don’t know exactly how it would work, but we can all agree that they’re evil.

That’s a safe bet among the Times’ core audience. The rest of us are noting that this deal, if it happens, is Instapundit-approved, and hopes that the Kochs do a far better job of transforming Time magazine and its spin-off publications back to their center-right roots than Bezos has done reining in the Post.