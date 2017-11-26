November 26, 2017

PELOSI CHOKES, WON’T SAY THAT “ICON” JOHN CONYERS SHOULD RESIGN OVER SETTLEMENT OF HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS: Allahpundit describes her performance on this morning’s Meet the Press as “smoking-gun proof that the recent left-wing navel-gazing over whether Bill Clinton should have resigned 20 years ago is cynical nonsense. Faced with credible allegations against a much less powerful Democrat than Clinton in Conyers, one who’s waaaaaay past the age at which he should have retired and who’s been accused of having lost some of his mental capacity, the leader of the caucus whiffs on demanding that he step down. And worse than that, she cites his ‘icon’ status as a point in his favor. Clinton, Conyers, and basically every male member of the Kennedy family, living or dead, would smile at that. It may be the single creepiest thing she’s ever said in public life.”