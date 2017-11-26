November 26, 2017

IF I WERE SOMEBODY ELSE, THIS COULD BE A TEDIOUS 3000 WORD THINKPIECE IN THE NEW YORKER. INSTEAD, YOU GET A BLOG POST. But I was pondering the weird behavior of people like Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Rose. This isn’t just about using the power of your position to get women. Instead, there was this weird stuff about walking around naked or in a bathrobe and expecting women to be impressed. So my thought: Instead of exercising traditionally male power, they were trying to exercise the traditionally female power of being desirable and desired. Maybe it’s because they were in industries where that power is especially prominent, but pathetically, they were acting like they hoped someone would find them . . . beautiful.