November 26, 2017

JOHN PHILLIPS: Al Gore’s Dark Past Is An Inconvenient Truth.

Some on the left are even suggesting that we reexamine the way we look at former President John F. Kennedy, in light of new information regarding how he treated female employees in the White House.

However, one prominent name has managed to stay off of our radar, and I don’t know why. I am, of course, speaking of former Vice President Al Gore.

Back in October of 2006, a Portland, Ore. masseuse accused the former vice president of “unwanted sexual contact” while performing a massage on him in a hotel room.

While speaking to detectives in January of 2009 the woman said she had been doing requested abdominal work on Mr. Gore when he demanded she go lower.

The New York Times reported that she told police, “I was shocked and I did not massage beyond what is considered a safe, nonsexual area of the abdomen,” she said. “He further insisted and acted angry, becoming verbally sharp and loud.”

“I went into much deeper shock as I realized it appeared he was demanding sexual favors or sexual behaviors.”

She alleged he later tried to have sex with her.

“I did not immediately call the police as I feared being made into a public spectacle and my reputation being destroyed,” she said. “I was not sure what to tell them and was concerned my story would not be believed since there was no DNA evidence from a completed act of rape.”

No charges were ever filed due to a “lack of evidence.”

A second incident allegedly took place at a luxury Beverly Hills hotel in 2007 when Gore was in town for the Oscars.

According to the National Enquirer, a Beverly Hills hotel source told them, “The therapist claimed that when they were alone, Gore shrugged off a towel and stood naked in front of her.

The Enquirer also alleges Gore’s fruit came out of the loom a third time, a year later at a hotel in Tokyo.