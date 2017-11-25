November 25, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Many college students going hungry, need donated food groceries and food stamps. “More than 500 UC Berkeley students have applied for food stamps since January, up from 111 in all of 2016, and just 41 the year before, said Michael Altfest, spokesman for the Alameda County Community Food Bank, which helps students fill out the forms. Last year, food bank representatives showed up once a month to help the students. Now they have to come every week to meet the need.”

Maybe Berkeley’s tuition is too high.