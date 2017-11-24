November 24, 2017

SAVING PRIVATE KAEPERNICK. Or, Dispatches from the Intersection of the JournoList and the Memory Hole:

● Shot: Social media users are tearing into Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren for posting a photoshopped image of Colin Kaepernick that depicts him taking a knee in front of the D-Day landings.

—The Hill, today.

● Chaser: Hillary’s Campaign Spokesman [Brian Fallon] Compares D-Day Soldiers To Antifa.

—The Daily Caller, August 16th.

● Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, went a bridge too far, comparing the uber-left group Antifa to the intrepid soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in World War II.

—The Daily Wire, August 16th.

● CNN Anchor [Chris Cuomo] Compares Antifa Domestic Terrorists To U.S. Army In WWII.

— Cernovich.com, August 16th.

Found via Stephen Miller, who tweets, “journos dunking on [Lahren’s Photoshop] seem to forget different they made the exact same comparison with Antifa.”