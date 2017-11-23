November 23, 2017

BIPARTISAN BOMBER: Woman accused of mailing explosives to Gov. Abbott, Former Pres. Obama. “Other court documents say Gov. Abbott opened the package, but it failed to explode because he didn’t open it right. If opened correctly, documents say ‘it could’ve caused severe burns and death.’ She was allegedly upset with Gov. Abbott for not receiving support from her ex-husband. Federal investigators say they were able to connect Poff to the packages using pieces of the shipping labels, and also matched cat hair found in the box mailed to President Obama with her cat.”