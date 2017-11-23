November 23, 2017

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS SUDDENLY FINDS THE GUMPTION TO CRITICIZE BILL CLINTON:

Sebelius extended her criticism to Hillary Clinton, and the Clinton White House for what she called a strategy of dismissing and besmirching the women who stepped forward—a pattern she said is being repeated today by alleged perpetrators of sexual assault—saying that the criticism of the former first lady and Secretary of State was “absolutely” fair. Sebelius noted that the Clinton Administration’s response was being imitated, adding that “you can watch that same pattern repeat, It needs to end. It needs to be over.”

Ann Althouse comments: “It’s still too little, too late. Too easy to say this now when it’s convenient. Nevertheless, good to hear.”

Plus, from the comments: “And why did Obama not say anything?”