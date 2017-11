WAPO REPORTER GOES ROGUE, GIVES STRATEGY BRIEFING TO SECRET DEM DONOR CONFERENCE.

Washington Post reporter Janell Ross, “whose panel was sandwiched by a talk with liberal billionaire George Soros and a message by Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) on Russian interference in the 2016 election, helped attendees explore questions such as: ‘What do progressives stand for?’”

Ross is really taking our whole “Democratic operative with a byline” meme far too literally.