November 22, 2017

CREEPY: Google collects Android users’ locations even when location services are disabled. “Many people realize that smartphones track their locations. But what if you actively turn off location services, haven’t used any apps, and haven’t even inserted a carrier SIM card? Even if you take all of those precautions, phones running Android software gather data about your location and send it back to Google when they’re connected to the internet, a Quartz investigation has revealed.”

Silicon Valley has gone from friendly to creepy in record time.