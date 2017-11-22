November 22, 2017

SHINE IT BRIGHTER: Conyers Settlement Shines Light on How Congress Handles Sexual Harassment.

Mr. Conyers on Tuesday said he settled the complaint to avoid litigation. He added he would cooperate with any further investigation in the House. News of the settlement and that it was related to a sexual-harassment claim surfaced Monday.

“I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me, and continue to do so,” he said in a statement.

Tuesday afternoon, the House Ethics Committee announced it had “begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding these allegations.” The committee keeps its investigations confidential and said it won’t make further public statements “pending completion of its initial review.”

The revelation adds to the sexual-misconduct claims that have been aired in recent months against powerful men in politics as well as in media and entertainment.