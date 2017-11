CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: Undercover informant confronted FBI handlers about Uranium One deal, was told ‘politics’ was involved. “In any case, despite the Russian bribery scheme, the Uranium One deal was approved. Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State was one of the people voting to approve it. After the approval, Solomon reports Cambell confronted his FBI handlers about why it had been allowed. He was told the approval was political. . . . As presented, all of this stinks.”