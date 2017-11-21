November 21, 2017

IT’S LIKE ALL THESE MINORITY-RIGHTS GROUPS ARE JUST SHILLS FOR THE DEMOCRATS OR SOMETHING: By rejecting GOP congressman, Hispanic Caucus rejects civility.

Stick to your own kind. On Thursday, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus voted against allowing Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo of Florida to join their ranks. The all-Democratic group rejected Curbelo’s application for membership on the grounds that the positions held by the Cuban-American lawmaker were inconsistent with their values. In response, Curbelo took to Twitter to slam what he called the “pathetic attempt” by the Caucus to “justify discrimination, bigotry, and intolerance against a fellow Hispanic.”

This whole episode makes everyone involved look partisan and petty. By keeping Curbelo out, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus appears to be acting in its own interests, rather than those of Hispanic Americans. This is a sad example of how infighting among Latinos keeps our community from moving forward together.