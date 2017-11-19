November 19, 2017

GETTING YOUR AUDIENCE TO RETURN, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt Insults Millions Who No Longer Watch It.

As Glenn noted last month, “So in ESPN we see an institution that is recklessly alienating its prime customer base, and only now — much too late — beginning to dimly sense that it’s in trouble.” And like the rest of the Ruling Class, “their loyalties are essentially tribal. They care more about what their peers think of them than, basically, anything else, including the success or failure of the institutions they manage. Thus, they are prone to suicidal levels of virtue-signaling. And — because they are socially and intellectually isolated from non-ruling-class Flyover America — they often have no idea how badly their actions resonate.”