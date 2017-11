MSNBC PANELIST: WHITE MEN ‘POSE THE BIGGEST THREAT TO AMERICANS’ [VIDEO].

Yes, on the surface, this quote by Jamira Burley, the former “National Deputy Millennial Vote Director” for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign sounds remarkably racist. But considering she’s working in the same building with Chris Matthews, Lawrence O’Donnell, Joe Scarborough, Brian Williams, and Chuck Todd, I could easily see how that would distort her view.