November 18, 2017

AL FRANKEN’S DEFENDERS ENTER THE “SHE SHOULDN’T HAVE WORN THAT SHORT SKIRT” PHASE. More victim-blaming: Leeann Tweeden didn’t wear glasses when touring with Al Franken, see?

Meanwhile, “The Establishment’s Howard Fineman Defends The Tongue In The Mouth Against Your Wishes.”

The media’s ability to pivot on a dime in the same week from throwing a dissipated Bill Clinton overboard and attacking Roy Moore to granting Franken a very ‘90s-era one free grope rule is amazing to watch. Decades of these sort of power politics by the left (see also: supporters of Kennedy, Ted) explain why many continue to circle the wagons around Moore. Or as Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics tweeted on Tuesday, “I don’t think you can underestimate the degree to which many conservatives have this attitude: (a) we fought a battle over whether character counts, and got our asses handed to us and (b) liberal leaders always circle the wagons around their guys, and ours always cave.”