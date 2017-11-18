November 18, 2017

OHIO PLAYER: Ohio supreme court justice: Leave Al Franken alone because, just fyi, I’ve probably boinked 50 chicks myself.

And possibly Robert Taft, if you read his Facebook post too quickly.

It’s certainly one way to push back against today’s PC culture. And speaking of anti-PC, Ace of Spades has a great, if (not surprisingly) R-rated take on The Ohio State* Justice Bill O’Neill: “American politics are getting Trumpy in the most unexpected places, and I’m not sure that’s all bad. I didn’t really need to know about this self-conceived Lothario’s cocksmanship, but then, I also didn’t really need the pretend-virginal sanctimony about everything having to do with sex.”

* Classical reference.