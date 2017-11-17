November 17, 2017

I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN THE LEFT EXTOLLED THE VIRTUES OF NON-JUDGMENTALISM: “Twitter says it will judge verified users’ offline behavior.”

So be good for goodness sake! Note however that curiously, while white supremacist Richard Spencer was de-certified, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Al Franken, Dan Rather, and Louis Farrakhan all still have their blue checkmarks.

Regarding that last fellow, as Liel Leibovitz of Tablet asks, if Twitter is judging verified users’ offline behavior, “Why Is Twitter Endorsing Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Hate-Monger Louis Farrakhan?”