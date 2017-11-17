November 17, 2017

MICHAEL BARONE: Will political setbacks unite the Republican Party? “Now, things look different. With Republicans holding the White House and majorities in both houses of Congress, the purism that resulted in defeat of the House’s first attempt at Obamacare revision, followed by the defeat of a second in the Senate, leaves Republicans double digits behind Democrats on the generic which-party-would-you-back-for-Congress question. Democrats’ big victories in the Virginia and New Jersey governor races also struck a chord. These states, dominated by high-education suburbs in major metro areas, tilt more Democratic than the nation. But Republicans have been losing legislative special elections even in red-state Trump districts.”