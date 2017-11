WEIRD HOW THEY SUDDENLY CARE: ‘Then What Happens?’: Congress Questions the President’s Authority to Wage Nuclear War. “It was a raw, existential exercise in something that has become routine in Washington since Donald Trump’s election: unearthing and scrutinizing long-buried assumptions about U.S. foreign policy.”

As I’ve said before, the Trump presidency is about the re-negotiation of a whole bunch of post-World War II institutional arrangements.