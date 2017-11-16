November 16, 2017

PORTLANDIA LIVES UP TO PARODY: “Oregon is facing an epidemic of alcohol and drug abuse, according to a new report released by the Oregon Substance Abuse Disorder Research Committee. The report found that one out of every 10 Oregonians struggles with drugs or alcohol and that addiction costs the state about $6 billion a year in everything from policing to health care…The Portland City Club commissioned the report. But the club decided against releasing it because of the all-white composition of the committee.”