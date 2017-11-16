November 16, 2017

A NEW BLOG BY LAW PROFESSORS: Law And Political Economy. This doesn’t really sound like the fresh new approach being promised, though: “The approach we call law and political economy is rooted in a commitment to a more egalitarian and democratic society. Scholars working in this vein are seeking to reconnect political conversations about the economic order with questions of dignity, belonging, or ‘recognition’ and to challenge versions of ‘freedom’ or ‘rights’ that ignore or downplay social and economic power.”