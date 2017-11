VOGUE EDITOR ANNA WINTOUR ENCOURAGES MERYL STREEP TO RUN FOR OFFICE.

She’s already cut her first campaign commercial!

Just slap an “I’m Meryl Streep and I approve this Hillary-esque message” voice-over after the above clip from the climactic scene of her dystopian 2015 Weinstein-produced movie The Giver, and it’s ready to go.