November 16, 2017

I FELT A GREAT DISTURBANCE IN TWITTER, AS IF THOUSANDS OF CONSERVATIVE VOICES SUDDENLY CRIED OUT IN TERROR AND WERE SUDDENLY SILENCED: Twitter to Revamp Verification Process.

Twitter is working on developing a new authentication and verification program, the social media company announced in a tweet from its support account. Until that new process is put in place, it will no longer accept public submissions for verification.

It is also reviewing its current group of verified accounts and will remove the blue check mark on any accounts that do not fall within its new guidelines. Twitter has not widely removed verification up to this point, but did take away the blue check mark from Milo Yiannopoulos earlier this year.

“We should have addressed this earlier but did not prioritize the work as we should have,” Twitter said in one of a series of tweets announcing the changes.