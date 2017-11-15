November 15, 2017

END OF AN ERA: Richard Cordray, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the last unbreached stronghold of leftist bureaucracy in DC, is to resign at the end of the month. The President should really have fired him months ago, although it looks like Cordray might have bamboozled some senior White House staffers into letting him stay on. Whomever the President nominates to take over has a big job to do to reform this rogue agency, as I explain in The Case Against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.