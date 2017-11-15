November 15, 2017
USAF FOR FAKE: Air Force Accepts Award For Combating Racist Incident That Was Totally Made Up.
To the best of my knowledge, Wag the Dog wasn’t intended as a how-to guide:
Conrad ‘Connie’ Brean: Well, if Kissinger can win the Peace Prize, I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up and find out I’d won the Preakness.
Stanley Motss: Well, yes but, our guy DID bring peace.
Conrad ‘Connie’ Brean: Yeah, but there wasn’t a war.
Stanley Motss: All the greater accomplishment.
To be fair, Albania definitely had it coming to them.
(Classical allusion in headline.)