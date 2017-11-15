November 15, 2017

USAF FOR FAKE: Air Force Accepts Award For Combating Racist Incident That Was Totally Made Up.

To the best of my knowledge, Wag the Dog wasn’t intended as a how-to guide:

Conrad ‘Connie’ Brean: Well, if Kissinger can win the Peace Prize, I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up and find out I’d won the Preakness. Stanley Motss: Well, yes but, our guy DID bring peace. Conrad ‘Connie’ Brean: Yeah, but there wasn’t a war. Stanley Motss: All the greater accomplishment.

To be fair, Albania definitely had it coming to them.

(Classical allusion in headline.)