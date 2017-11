THE ECONOMIST: “Mr Trump’s rise seems to have coincided with a turnaround in fortunes for the middle-class. In 2015 median household income, adjusted for inflation, rose 5.2%; in 2016 it was up another 3.2%. During those two years, poorer households gained more, on average, than richer ones. The latest development—one that will be of particular interest to Mr Trump—is that blue-collar wages have begun to rocket.”