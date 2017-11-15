November 15, 2017

GOOD: Senate GOP tax bill will include repeal of ObamaCare mandate. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that the Senate tax bill will include language to repeal ObamaCare’s individual mandate, which could make it tougher for moderate Republicans to support. Conservatives led by GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Rand Paul (Ky.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.) pushed hard to include the provision, which would eliminate the federal penalty on people who do not buy health insurance. President Trump has also pushed for the provision to be part of the tax bill. McConnell told reporters that adding the individual mandate repeal will make it easier to muster 50 votes to pass the bill.”

Better late than never.