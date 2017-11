EVERYONE IS EXPENDABLE WHEN THEY BECOME A BURDEN TO THE PARTY: Hell freeze over?! The NYT just defended Juanita Broaddrick … no seriously, it did. It’s almost comical how quickly they’ve turned on Bill now that he can’t do anything for them anymore, and now that they want to hustle Hillary off the political stage before 2020. The thing is, the Clintons are no more loyal to them, and might poison the well as they depart.