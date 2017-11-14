November 14, 2017

YOU DON’T SAY: Louis C.K.’s former manager: ‘What I did was wrong.’

Dave Becky wrote a lengthy response, confirmed by EW, about his role in the stand-up comic’s actions — most specifically about an incident at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen in 2002, when Louis C.K. allegedly exposed himself to comics Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov in his hotel room. Goodman and Wolov said they “heard that Louis C.K.’s manager was upset that they were talking about [the misconduct] openly.” Becky originally told the Times: “I never threatened anyone.”

Here’s Becky’s new full statement:

“I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia. If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do.