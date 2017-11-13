November 13, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, CENSORSHIP EDITION: University Of Arkansas Profs Bash Proposal That Could Fire Profs For Not Being ‘Cooperative.’

University of Arkansas is receiving heated criticism for a policy proposal that professors claim could make it possible to fire professors for not being “cooperative” or simply being conservative.

Professors allege that the university is using non-academic attorneys to draft the changes and that there is evidence suggesting that the school is trying to move swiftly to implement the changes before university faculty can sufficiently challenge them, according to correspondence obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The policy actually goes much further than using collegiality as a standalone factor in annual reviews: it uses collegiality as a standalone basis for termination (writer’s emphasis),” said Joshua Silverstein, a law professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, in an email to UA faculty. “Here again is the language from the proposal: ‘A faculty member may be…dismissed…for cause on grounds including…unwillingness to work productively with colleagues.’ That smuggles in collegiality and a whole lot more. And thus collegiality is a basis for dismissal independent of the annual review process.”