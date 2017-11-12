November 12, 2017

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Local Bakers Sue Oberlin for Libel, Slander: Bakers were accused of racial bias for prosecuting three shoplifters, one of whom is white.

Oberlin College and its vice president have been accused of libel and slander by a local bakery, the owners of which allege in a suit that administrators supported students in an unfounded campaign to paint the establishment’s owners as racist.

The suit against the college and Meredith Raimondo, who is also dean of students, was filed on Nov. 7 in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Gibson Bros. Inc., and owners David and Allyn Gibson, the Morning Journal reported.

The complaint comes a year after Oberlin College students held a massive protest in front of Gibson’s Food Mart and Bakery, in response to three of their peers being arrested and charged with shoplifting.