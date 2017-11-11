November 11, 2017

BEING AMONG RIOTERS WHILE REPORTING ON THEM IS JOURNALISM. RIOTING WHILE A JOURNALIST IS RIOTING. WHICH IS IT? First inauguration rioting trial could send independent journalist, six others to prison. “The defendants face five felony destruction of property charges and a felony riot-incitement charge that carry up to 10 years in prison each, as well as two misdemeanors — rioting and conspiracy to riot — that carry 180 days each. Actual sentences likely would be less severe. Convictions would send a shudder through 187 other defendants scheduled to stand trial.”

The outcome, obviously, should depend on the facts proved, but I do hope we’ll end the culture of impunity that leftist rioters have enjoyed. A few shudders would be a good thing, I think.