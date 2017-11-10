November 10, 2017

RETENTION BLUES: Air Force Pilot Shortage Climbs to 2K Pilots, General Says.

As the final numbers were tallied for fiscal 2017, leaders said they weren’t surprised at the number of vacancies.

“Last summer, we were reporting to people that we were about 1,500 pilots short in the Air Force — and we expected it to get worse,” Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon.

“Almost 2,000 pilots short of a force that has 20,000 pilots, so that’s one in 10 that we’re short,” Wilson said, alongside Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein.