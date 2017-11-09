November 9, 2017

DEAR SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, YOU DESERVE AN APOLOGY FROM THE NEWS MEDIA:

The massacre at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs was the worst mass shooting in modern Texas history. Like Las Vegas before it, the number of casualties alone makes it an event that necessitates coverage. Oftentimes, explaining what happened can prompt others to lend a helping hand or spur needed change, like improvements in public policy. Sometimes, for victims, telling their stories can be cathartic.

As journalists, our role as observers and investigators in times of tragedy is important. But so is our empathy and our humanity. As a profession, we must have a conversation about how best to chronicle horrors like this. We can do better.

To the families who opened up to us and put up with me, thank you. The media horde, myself included, owes you an apology. I hope you’ll soon find a quiet moment in which to mourn.

Sincerely,

Lauren McGaughy

Lauren McGaughy is a Dallas Morning News reporter based in Austin.