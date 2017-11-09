November 9, 2017

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS IS A DEADLY DULL RIDE, Kyle Smith writes at NRO:

Branagh seems to think the comfort-food aspect of the material is enough to attract an audience, but both the costumes and the sets carry a distinctly second-rate air, probably because the top talents in those fields are busy working in other, more contemporary genres. The movie’s main selling point, its supposed “all-star cast,” isn’t really effective either. Where is the glamour here? Cruz, frumpy and frowning, is utterly charmless. Depp has lost the rakish glint in his eye. Ridley may have been excellent as the young Jedi in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but she barely registers here. Odom, who made a splash in Broadway’s Hamilton, has even less to contribute. Gad, still best known as the voice of the snowman in Frozen, is strictly a broad comic and fails to bring any shadiness to his deceitful character. And Dench is simply bored. The feeling is contagious: I couldn’t wait to get off this cramped, stuffy, airless ride.

Besides, there can be only one Poirot, and that’s David Suchet, and he made his own version of Murder on the Orient Express in 2010. You can get a sense of how his and Branagh’s version differ in quality by their respective IMDB ratings:

Suchet’s version is in many ways, the culmination of all of the work he put in portraying the character from 1989 to 2013; if you’re a fan of his ITV series (which ran for years on PBS and later A&E), rent that version instead.