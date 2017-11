OLD AND BUSTED: If we don’t protect our forests and plant more trees, by the early 21st century, the only forestry left will be a couple of acres cared for by Bruce Dern and his robots in a bio-dome atop a space ship.

The new hotness: Students bemoan effort to plant trees in Israel, call it ecological imperialism.

Has anyone gotten Joan Baez’s take on this headline?

(Via the ecologically balanced headline-rich fields of Maggie’s Farm.)