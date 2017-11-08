November 8, 2017

IT DOES SEEM THAT WAY: Texas shooting: Gun laws aren’t the problem, government incompetence is.

But as was revealed Sunday, in what is becoming a common theme in these mass shootings, no amount of background checking would have stopped the shooter in Sutherland Springs, Texas from purchasing his firearms, because the federal government failed to do its job properly. It’s not the first time. . . .

But even when the FBI has all the data needed to flag someone from purchasing a gun, there have been examples of gross incompetence as well.

Dylann Roof shot and killed nine people during evening services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.

Roof was not legally permitted to own a firearm due to an unlawful drug possession charge from earlier that year. Roof’s record listed the wrong arresting agency and because of this error, he was able to legally purchase the weapon he used in the shooting. Victims of family members killed by Roof have filed suit against the U.S. government because of this avoidable error.