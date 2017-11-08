November 8, 2017

EX-WEINSTEIN EMPLOYEE WONDERS IF WARREN BEATTY IS NEXT. Maybe not next, but I imagine like many powerful Hollywood men, he’s probably sweating a bit right now.

His fellow leftists spent the Obama era weaponizing the culture. Just look at the language invented or popularized over the last eight years: “Toxic whiteness.” “White privilege.” “Male privilege.” “War on Women.” “Income inequality.” “Rape culture.” Didn’t they think their culture war on the rest of us would turn on them eventually?

As Jonah Goldberg wrote in 2005, while gathering the material that would become Liberal Fascism:

Liberals are geniuses at unleashing social panics because A) it never occurs to them that their motives are anything but pure and B) because they are almost exclusively focused on short term tactics. And yet they are invariably shocked when these moral frenzies come back to bite them. McCarthyism was a direct consequence of both the Red Scare and the Brown Scare. And when the tactics they mastered were turned on them, they acted as if they came from nowhere.

They’re not going to like living under the new rules they created, to coin a phrase.