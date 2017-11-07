November 7, 2017

EVERYBODY’S TRANSITIONING THESE DAYS: The US is Saudi Arabia Now, Roger L. Simon writes.

But back to Saudi Arabia. They’re the bad ones here, not us. They behave in a manner that civilized people must condemn. We know this because Donald Trump approves of what King Salman is doing, cleaning house from characters like Bin Talal, and Trump, as we know, is not an honorable man.

How do we know? Because he has disgraced our country in Japan. He is uncouth and does not even know how to feed koi. How bad is that! He could have killed the poor… Oh, wait….