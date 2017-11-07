November 7, 2017

TROLL LEVEL: MASTER. ‘It’s okay to be white’ signs spark outrage on campuses.

Signs declaring “It’s okay to be white” have been spotted on college campuses across America and even in Canada over the last week, prompting outrage and racial tension.

The signs were launched through a coordinated 4chan campaign, whose users spelled out their “game plan” on the anonymous Internet forum board instructing people to post the signs on campuses to prompt the media to go “completely berserk.”

The ultimate goal was to show what 4chan users called “normies” that “leftists & journalists hate white people,” in turn prompting these middle-of-the-road folks to turn on them in a “massive victory for the right in the culture war.”

So far, the signs have indeed prompted major media coverage and some anger on campus. Others have questioned why saying “it’s okay to be white” is automatically racist.

Colleges such as Harvard, Princeton, Tulane, Western Washington, Auburn, the University of Kansas and Concordia College have had the posters appear on campus. The University of Alberta and the University of Toronto also saw the signs, as did a high school in Maryland.

The signs are typically quickly removed by campus officials or students after they’re discovered.

Even though the campaign has been widely identified as a troll attempt, many took the bait.