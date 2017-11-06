November 6, 2017

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Is Roger Goodell Deliberately Pushing the NFL Leftward?

Remember that the NFL was cultivated into prominence by Pete Rozelle, a pro-war conservative. In the 1960s, Rozelle hired a World War II veteran-turned-filmmaker, Ed Sabol, to produce highlights, commercials and documentaries that marketed the sport as patriotic and militaristic. Sabol’s NFL Films made football feel more American than baseball. His work was so critical to the league’s wild growth that in 2011 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The same honor had been bestowed on Rozelle in 1985, while he was still commissioner. By contrast, a year ago Mr. Goodell hired a Democratic political strategist, Joe Lockhart, as the NFL’s executive vice president of communications. Mr. Lockhart, best known as President Clinton’s press secretary for two years, also worked for Jimmy Carter, Walter Mondale, Michael Dukakis and John Kerry. Last week the New York Times credited him with crafting the NFL’s message on the anthem controversy.

Joe Lockhart was among the least effective of Bill Clinton’s spinmeisters, and he’s bringing those same foot-in-mouth skills to the NFL these days. If only the NFL had the sense to react to the anthem protests the same way the NBA did — while Bill Clinton was actually in office.

