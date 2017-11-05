November 5, 2017

UH OH: Sen. Rand Paul’s injuries far more severe than initially thought. “Sen. Rand Paul is recovering from five broken ribs and bruises to his lungs, and it is unclear when he will return to Washington, aides said Sunday, signaling that injuries he sustained Friday are far more severe than initially thought.”

Plus, on his assailant:

Jim Bullington, a former member of the city commission, knows both men. He said Sunday that Boucher is divorced and lives alone. Bullington described Boucher as a socialist. “He’s pretty much the opposite of Rand Paul in every way,” Bullington said in an interview. The neighbors had been known to have “heated discussions” about health care, Bullington said, adding that Boucher is an advocate of a national health system.

I guess the whole “agree to disagree” thing didn’t work for him.