November 5, 2017

MICHAEL WALSH ON BREAKING THE NFL HABIT: “Simply stop watching television, except for movies and the occasional compelling series — and these you don’t need a television set for; your computer or tablet will do just fine, and news is readily available on the internet for free. I realize that the addiction is hard to break. Then again, so was our national addiction to cigarettes, and today you hardly ever see anyone smoking them. The day is coming when the NFL will contract rather than expand — both L.A. franchises are doomed — and return to its modest working-class roots as a minor spectator sport, one to be desultorily followed rather than obsessed over.”

Sure sounds like Vin Scully concurs with that advice.