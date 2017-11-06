November 6, 2017

WHAT’S GOING ON IN SAUDI? Saudi deputy governor of Asir province killed in helicopter crash.

AND: Lebanon PM forced to resign by Saudi Arabia.

MORE: Bahrain orders citizens to leave Lebanon as Saudi Arabia and Iran spar for influence in Beirut.

AND THE BIG ONE: Saudi Arabia Arrests 11 Princes, Including Billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal.

The last item is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman consolidating his power and perhaps trying to instill faith in foreign investors for his mega-city projects. As for the other three, either the Middle East is just a little more chaotic than normal, or perhaps Salman just had a very busy weekend.

Stay tuned.