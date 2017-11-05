November 5, 2017

SO EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING, Trump Would Run Dead Even With Hillary If The Election Were Today. That’s got to depress the Dems, after a solid year of nonstop freakoutrage. It’ll depress them even more if they look under the hood of this poll, which should have been pretty favorable for Dems: “Partisan divisions are 31-23-38 percent, Democrats-Republicans-independents.” And it’s “adults,” not “likely voters” or even registered voters. Done in English and Spanish. And still just a tie for Hillary.