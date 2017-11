HOW BAD IS GEORGE CLOONEY’S SUBURBICON? So bad that the New York Times reviewer chokes on its “moral piety.”

By the final bogusly optimistic shot, it’s obvious what “Suburbicon” wants you to know: This movie voted for Obama. If Hollywood movies are in trouble, something as confused as this one signals a hastening of their demise.

As even David Brooks admits, the problem with our elites is that “they really do stink.”

Related: The Suicide Of Expertise.