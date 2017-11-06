November 6, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON ALEC BALDWIN VS. THE STARLETS: “I don’t think Baldwin has anything to be ashamed of there, but I can see why the women are sensitive. He’s gently (but clearly) accusing them of wanting to further their careers. I’ll paraphrase and avoid the subtlety: These women put their career first, and accepting money and silence may have been better for them, but it protected Harvey and meant that many other women would be victimized as they had been, that the system, within which they sought favor, would continue, and that they willingly became part of that system. I’m sure it hurts to hear that.”

Related: “These women were leading me to the lion’s den,” Margulies said of the women involved in both alleged incidents.

It’s in the actresses’ interest — and in Harvey Weinstein’s interest — to make this an all-men-are-evil thing. But women are complicit too.